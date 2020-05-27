Police identify Omaha man in fatal pedestrian accident Wednesday morning

The Omaha Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident after a man lying in the road was struck by a car and died near 42nd Street and Crown Point Avenue Wednesday morning.

Police identified the man as Edward Johnson, 31.

Officers responded to the scene at about 4 a.m. after a driver called 911 to report a man was lying in the street.

Police Sgt. Jason Menning said the driver tried to turn around to render aid while calling for help when another car struck the man.

Police are investigating what led the man to be on the road in the first place.

"This was the middle of the morning when this all occurred, so we haven't found anyone that has been able to say why he was out there or what was going on," Menning said.

Police spoke with the driver who called 911 and the driver that struck Johnson. Both drivers have been cooperating with police, authorities said.

The driver of the car which struck Johnson was cited for driving with a suspended license and no proof of insurance. Police said as of Wednesday morning the incident "seems like a tragic accident."

Menning said the driver of the car that hit Johnson "just didn't realize. You know, you're not expecting to find a person in the middle of the roadway."

The investigation is ongoing.