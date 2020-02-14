LIVE: Update on quarantined person transported from Camp Ashland

"Out of an abundance of caution," CDC officials decided Friday to transport a person under quarantine for coronavirus to Nebraska Medicine/UNMC for evaluation.

"This person developed some extremely mild upper respiratory symptoms overnight," the release from Nebraska Medicine states.

The person is being transported to the National Quarantine Unit on the Nebraska Medicine/UNMC campus to be tested for COVID-19 and continued monitoring.

Last week, 57 people flew from China to the U.S. and eventually to Omaha, where they were taken Camp Ashland to wait out the remainder of their two-week quarantine period.

Officials are planning to update the public at a news briefing at 2 p.m. today. Stay with 6 News for coverage as this story develops.