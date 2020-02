A person was stabbed at a home near 64th Street and Platte Avenue on Thursday night, according to Lincoln Police. It happened shortly after 9:00 p.m.

The person's injuries are unclear, but police believe they're non-life threatening injuries.

Another man walked into the nearby Russ's Market in the Havelock neighborhood and was arrested in connection the stabbing, according to Lincoln Police.

