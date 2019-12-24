Person visiting Lincoln has all her Christmas presents stolen

A Minnesota person visiting his family in Lincoln had all of her Christmas presents stolen from her car.

Marjorie Fox is originally from Lincoln, but came to Lincoln to visit her family for the holidays.

Before going to her family's home, she decided to stop at get dinner at Golden Coral on N. 27th St. before finding out her car was broken into.

Fox said,"My Christmas presents for my family, my work computer, my own personal computer, camera, charging block, make-up, clothes."

Fox's back window and passenger back window were smashed by suspect(s).

She said she is most upset by the fact she can't give her family any Christmas presents this year; especially her mother who is in the hospital.

"I wouldn't say Christmas is ruined for my family, but I don't have any gifts to give to my family," Fox said.

Fox said she doesn't understand why anyone would want to break into the car and steal from someone else.

"Whoever did this, doesn't have a heart and I don't know their situation but you don't do this to other people," Fox said.

LPD did report several car break ins at the Golden Coral Monday. LPD is still reviewing surveillance video looking for any evidence or suspects.