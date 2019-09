A small personal aircraft landed without landing gear at the Lincoln airport on Wednesday afternoon, prompting an emergency response.

According to a spokesperson for the airport, a Cessna 210 aircraft did not get the landing gear down when coming into the airport around 2:30 p.m.

The spokesperson said no injuries were reported, and he was unsure how many people were on board the plane.

He added Cessna 182’s can hold up to four people.