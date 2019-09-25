Peru State football player battling cancer dies

He was known as "Dale" (his middle name) on the Peru State College Campus, because of his small town, hard-nosed attitude.

Riley Holstine, a 20-year-old from Mound City, Mo., loved the outdoors and working out. He often spent time hunting, fishing and boating with his family and friends.

On the football field, Holstine began his college career on the defensive line, but transitioned to tight end. Quarterback Noah Kasbohm calls the "cruiser" position one of the "most hard-nosed positions you can get in their offense." He said Holstine was selfless and always did what the team needed him to do.

"It was a little bit after he got diagnosed, we went to the hospital. The first thing he said when we walked in wasn't anything about him. He just said, 'I'm sorry I won't be able to be there for you guys this season.' He probably would have been our starting tight end. Him being in that situation, he should have been worried about anything else. Instead, he was worried about letting us down, not being on the field with us."

Holstine passed away Sunday at a St. Louis Hospital after a battle with leukemia.

The 2017 graduate from Mound City High School was finishing his degree in kinesiology. He was enjoying an internship at Northwest Missouri State University this summer, working on becoming a strength and conditioning coach, when his health began to deteriorate.

Peru State College held a candlelight vigil Tuesday night for students and faculty to share memories and stories of their fallen classmate.

Holstine lived with fellow teammates - Jackson Beatty, Nick Novak and Travis Reed. And while he may have been the youngest, he was the most mature, according to Beatty.

"I came in pretty sloppy. I didn't clean my room much and he made sure to let me know that I didn't clean my room. He got after me. I'm definitely a lot cleaner and I've definitely grown up a lot more because of him."

Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Friday at River of Hope Fellowship in Mound City. The family will gather with friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at River of Hope Fellowship.

Holstine is survived by his parents, Jeff and Melinda Holstine; a brother, Hunter Holstine; and his girlfriend, Shianna Oestreich.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the United Methodist Church in Mound City, or to the family to be used for a memorial at the Mound City High School weight room.

Peru State announced this week admission to this Saturday's Homecoming game vs. Baker will be a free-will donation, with 100% of the proceeds going to leukemia research. A moment of silence will be held before the game and orange balloons will be released when the Bobcats earn their first first down of the game.

The team will also support orange shoe laces. Orange represents the battle against leukemia.

What will Beatty miss most about Holstine?

"His smile, his energy, all the crap that him and I would talk back-and-forth, the late night cruises on the back roads with him. Just everything about him."