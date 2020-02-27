PetSmart in south Lincoln hosts National Adoption Weekend

If you've been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, now is your chance.

On Saturday, February 29, 2020, the PetSmart in south Lincoln is having their first National Adoption Weekend of the year.

Animals like cats, dogs, even guinea pigs will be ready for you to adopt.

These animals will be coming from the Beatrice Humane Society.

The goal of National Adoption Weekend is to find lifelong homes and caring owners for pets.

"For the most part, it's kind of really good to think about the long term. If you have kids, we definitely suggest bringing kids in, so you can make sure the kids are going to get along with the animal you think you want to take home," PetSmart customer engagement manager Jackie Selz tells 10/11.

PetSmart's National Adoption Weekends are geared to helping local shelters make room to rescue more animals in need. Adoptions at the PetSmart at 27th and Pine Lake Road will take place Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.