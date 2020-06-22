Phase 3: dancing allowed at weddings

Starting on Monday, there are loosened restrictions when it comes to weddings, allowing for things like dancing.

But one local venue owner says a change in restrictions is not that simple.

"The last couple of months have been tough, pretty much everything was canceled, postponed, or moved to a future date,” said Park Centers Banquet Hall owner, Joel Schossow.

Schossow says it was early march the last time his venue space was filled and there was nothing people could do, other than to cancel.

Now with loosened restrictions, Schossow says it is at least a step in the right direction but it is a little bit too late for some people.

"It's not dancing is OK, now everyone is going to have their event, it just doesn't work that way,” said Schossow.

But it's not just the venues. He says the restrictions have impacted everything from DJs to floral shops and it takes time to plan.

"It's a year-long process for some people to plan their wedding and having that variable of not knowing when restrictions would be eased and when they would, most of the events in our industry have changed their date for the future,” said Schossow.

But he does say some people stuck with it, which is great, things just won't be the way they typically would be.

"We can dance now, we can get in 50% occupancy, you know, if people planned originally 400, they'll have to do 200,” said Schossow.

The DHM says there can only be eight guests at a table, and buffets are not allowed.

Park Centers Banquet Hall has their first event in a few weeks, but he says a lot of people are still figuring out when to reschedule.

"Some of those events may be pushed into next year so we may have a banner year with more normal events, but we will see. It is going to be a tough year, with the changes,” said Schossow.