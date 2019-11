Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Phelps County Sheriff’s Deputy on multiple charges following an incident that occurred in September.

NSP was asked by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office to investigate a report of an assault following an incident that occurred on September 3, 2019, in Holdrege.

Following the investigation, Deputy Jamie Tilson was arrested Friday for third-degree assault and child abuse. Tilson was lodged in Phelps County Jail.