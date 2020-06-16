Phone scam in Lincon asking residents to move car for driveway repairs

Officers are warning Lincoln residents about a recent phone scam, where the caller pretends to be with the city and is offering to make driveway repairs.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities contacted police on Monday alerting them that an unknown person was calling residents and asking them to move their cars to the street so they could redo their driveways.

LTU said the caller was telling homeowners the city and public works would be paying for repairs.

Officers said this appears to be a scam and they want to remind residents who live within city limits to be on alert.

LPD said even if a number appears to be from the city, it can be fraudulent and impersonated.

To verify projects in your area, you can call LTU at (402)441-7711.

LPD is asking residents to report the scam if they get a call. You can reach officers at (402) 441-6000.

