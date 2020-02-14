Photographer arrested for generating child pornography

Lincoln Police Department investigators arrested 50-year-old Gregory D. Dightman of Lincoln for two counts of Generating Child Pornography on Friday.

In November 2019, LPD investigators received information from Department of Health Human Services that Dightman had created child pornography by photographing underage girls under the guise of a paid modeling job. Investigators identified and interviewed an underage victim, as well as obtained digital evidence corroborating the initial information received by DHHS. The photographs were sexually explicit and violated Nebraska state statutes.

In December of 2019, Investigators served a search warrant and recovered several electronic devices from Dightman’s home. Investigators analyzed these devices and discovered several sexually explicit images of at least two juveniles that were taken in the fall of 2019. It was also discovered that Dightman distributed some of the images electronically. Dightman owned a photography business for twenty years called “Fat Boy Photography,” where he photographed individuals as young as 14-years-old. Dightman operated out of a studio in Walton, Nebraska.

The Lincoln Police Department continues to follow-up on this investigation.

If you believe that you or your child are a victim, contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000.