Photographer captures rare three-antler deer on camera

Deer season opens Friday in Michigan, but one Upper Peninsula man might have already shot a photo of the most rare deer we'll see.

Steve Lindberg, who's also a former state representative, snapped a photo of a three-antlered deer on Sunday.

He was able to get in good position to snap the picture, since the deer was busy trying to make friends with a nearby doe.

Lindberg said he's not going to disclose the location where the photo was taken, to respect the private property owners nearby, but that wasn't the only reason he gave for protecting the location.

"At the end of the day, I'll be honest with you. I'd like to get more pictures of that deer. I'd like to see if it comes back next year, so I'm kind of rooting for it to make it through deer season," Lindberg said.

For nearly seven years, he has been sharing a photo per day on his Facebook page.

The photo of the deer has been shared more than 750 times, and has led to stories in major news outlets, including the Detroit Free Press and the Washington Post.

