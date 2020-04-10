Physical therapists adjust their work during the COVID-19 pandemic

Physical therapy is considered an essential service, but many people that it serves fall into that at-risk category for COVID-19. This pandemic is pushing physical therapist in Nebraska to get creative with how they help their patients.

Physical Therapist Andy Miner demonstrates how physical therapy would work via telemedine. Many people in need of therapy aren't able to come in because of COVID-19.

"We takes steps screening patients as they come in the door, asking them about their symptoms, if they've traveled," said Andy Miner, owner of Enhanced Physical Therapy.

Miner said physical therapy is an essential service and his staff wants to make sure they're doing their part to keep people healthy.

"Physical therapists are always adapting to the problems that their patients come to them with; as in all types of health care," Miner said

The main area inside enhanced physical therapy is looking a little emptier these days as people who are in high risk categories are choosing more and more to stay home to avoid infection.

"There's going to people that, even if they pass all those same questions, are going to be home-bound at this point," Miner said.

Miner said telehealth is becoming more important for physical therapists each day.

"We can provide physical therapy in-home visits through secure telecommunications set up through our existing software," said Miner.

Miner said this new way of serving others might help more in the future.

"Therapists were working on trying to promote this, and have insurances reimburse..." said Miner. "It's put a fast-forward on all of that.. It helps us to be able to access some of those patients we weren't able to access prior to this."

Despite a global health pandemic, Miner said they're committed to making sure everyone gets the help they need while staying healthy.

Miner said while there is a lot of negative that comes along with the pandemic, he's excited to see how physical therapists can adapt to serve the people that need them. He recommends checking with therapists, and your insurance provider to see if you can access telemedicine services.