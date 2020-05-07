Physicians at Bryan Health stress continued use of masks as businesses reopen

On Thursday, physicians at Bryan Health made a plea for the community to continue being cautious as businesses reopen.

Dr. Bill Johnson said that social distancing and staying home, that's been happening in Nebraska, has flattened the curve and saved lives.

Dr. Johnson said those precautions have allowed hospitals to take care of patients and be prepared but he stressed as more place reopen, we need to wear face coverings, "I know there are people out there who don't want to wear a mask, I know there are people who are willing. I'm pleading with you. We have to take care of each other. Think about your neighbor. Think about your family. There are businesses that want to start, there are people who want to work. they want to do that safely. Show other people that you care. It's vital that we do this for each other."

Physicians said the key issue right now is with asymptomatic people, those who feel fine but are carrying the COVID-19 virus.

Dr. Johnson said when everyone is wearing a mask while out in the community, it prevents the chances of droplets from becoming airborne and spreading COVID-19.

Bryan Health officials stress that we wash our masks after every outing.

Physicians also added that at this point they do not believe COVID-19 is a seasonal virus, similar to the flu.

COVID-19 cases by the numbers

At Bryan Health, to date, 4,762 people have been tested, of those 588 people have tested positive for COVID-19, more than 3,700 have tested negative and there are 451 pending cases.

Bryan Medical Center currently has 20 COVID-19 patients, and officials said a people were discharged on Wednesday.

John Woodrich, President and CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said six of those patients are on ventilators, seven patients are in the ICU, six are in the Progressive Care Unit, and seven are in the General Care Unit.