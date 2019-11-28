Pictures could help identify shooter

Omaha police have released three pictures that are low in quality but could trigger someone to realize they could help solve a shooting.

The pictures were taken about 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 24 in the area of 32nd and R.

Three people were shot about that time. They are a 17-year-old female, an two 19-year old men. The wounds are considered non-life threatening.

If you can help identify the person or the car in the pictures, call Omaha Police Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP. Tips leading to the arrest of a suspect are eligible for a reward of $10,000.