Piglet rescued on interstate by good samaritan

Nebraska State Troopers get various calls throughout the day, but today, one trooper got one he won't forget.

For the second time in two months a pig has been rescued along I-80 after falling out of a truck. (Source Nicole Griffith)

This isn't the first time NSP has responded to an incident like this.

For the second time in two months a pig has been rescued along I-80 after falling out of a truck.

The call came in earlier today for Nebraska State Patrol.

The incident happened near mile marker 388 on I-80 that's about 7 miles west of Lincoln.

NSP says the piglet was rescued by a concerned citizen, Brittaney Hartley, who ran a few hundred yards to get the pig.

Animal Control eventually took the pig to the Capital Humane Society.

He only a few months old and is being treated for several cuts.

"The piglet that we picked up today he was breathing pretty hard when we put him in the backseat of the car, but by the time we got him to the humane society he was pretty calm, and I think he was taking a nap," says Trooper Mark White.

White isn't sure how the piglets are falling out of the trucks.

He thinks they are heading to a facility to be raised.

NSP recommends that for when or if this happens again to call them right away.

The last thing they want is for someone to get hurt or cause a traffic accident trying to grab an animal.

If you're wondering what's next for the pig the humane society says it'll be up for adoption sometime next week.

