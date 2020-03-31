Pilot program to allow online grocery purchases for SNAP recipients in Nebraska

Some Nebraskans who receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be allowed to buy groceries online and have them delivered as part of a new pilot program by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Starting April 1, Walmart stores in Norfolk and South Sioux City will allow SNAP recipients to purchase groceries online before eventually launching statewide.

Nebraska was chosen as one of states to launch the pilot program by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, following the passage of the 2014 Farm Bill.

Other retailers involved in the program include Amazon, Hy-Vee, Safeway, ShopRite and Wright's Market. Dash’s Market and FreshDirect are also involved. Nebraska DHHS said as of now, Walmart and Amazon are the only qualified retailers to handle online grocery purchases in Nebraska.

According to numbers from DHHS, 154,844 Nebraskans receive SNAP benefits.