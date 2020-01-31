Pilot program to bring food trucks downtown

Downtown Lincoln diners will soon have a new food option, at least on a trial basis.

A pilot program is set to start in April that will allow food trucks to temporarily park in certain spots downtown.

The program will allow at least three food trucks to park at metered stalls to create a temporary food truck zone for a few hours.

Nick Maestas owns Muchachos food truck in Lincoln. He approached Councilwoman Tammy Ward roughly a year ago at a campaign event he catered and talked to her about changing the food truck ordinance.

“It would be not great of me to not bring it up to a potential councilwoman,” said Maestas. “I brought it up and developed that relationship and once she won her seat we met and talked about what we could do to make this a reality.”

The pilot program will run for six weeks with four different locations on four days of the week.

Maestas says the spots and times serve customers they wouldn’t normally have access to.

“We didn’t want them all to be in one small area,” said Maestas. “We wanted to focus on campus, south of the Capitol, near the state office building and also over here because south of the Haymarket is really going to be developing over the next few years.”

The pilot program would put food trucks at least 100 feet from existing restaurants. Something Ward says is to address concerns raised during the planning process.

“Some of them have expressed concern about how the parking might take up room for their customers,” said Ward. “But those particular establishments are not near our pilot locations so I think we’ve worked through that really thoughtfully."

Right now the program has seven trucks on board. Maestas says the potential change would put Lincoln more in line with what cities of comparable size are already doing.

“To be able to hit the masses a little bit easier is going to be huge for the industry,” said Maestas.

The group says they hope after the six-week pilot program that they will be able to draft permanent regulations to change city code through the Lincoln city council.

