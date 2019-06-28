Pilot survives after crashing near Millard Airport

A small plane crashed near the Millard Airport Friday morning. The pilot survived and told first responders what happened.

Our sister station WOWT 6 News was on the scene shortly after it happened at 4 a.m. The plane went down on Discovery Drive which is northwest of the airport. The street lines up with the runway at the airport.

The pilot tells first responders that he was flying in from Fargo, North Dakota and developed engine trouble. It was not clear if Omaha was his intended destination. WOWT 6 News' Mike McKnight spoke briefly to the man who believes he may have run out of fuel.