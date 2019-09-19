Pine Creek Farms' Fall Harvest Festival kicks off Saturday, September 21

Even though it doesn't feel like it, there's less than one week until the official start of fall, and the season change means it's finally time to enjoy fall festivals.

On Saturday, September 21, 2019, Pine Creek Farms will kick off their Fall Harvest Festival located at 11505 N. 14th Street in Raymond, Nebraska. The farm is about five miles north of Lincoln. The event starts at 10 a.m. and will last until about 5 p.m. This is the third time the farm is putting on the event, but it's their second time doing it in the fall. The family-fun event is free and open to the public.

The Fall Harvest Festival includes about 60 booths, 40 of them being crafters showcasing and selling different hand-crafted, re-purposed, and recycled items. Locally-sourced produce and specialty food vendors will be there as well. The farm will also have antique farm tractors and farm machinery on display. People will be able to eat food from three different vendors, including two food trucks.

Kids can come out and enjoy funnel cakes, sno-balls, and kettle corn. They're also welcomed to decorate pumpkins.

The Raymond Volunteer Fire Department is currently looking for more volunteers, so they will be there with a booth and their new fire truck.

You can find more information about the Pine Creek Farms Fall Harvest Festival here.