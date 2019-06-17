Pioneers Park releases summer events schedule

The Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave., invites the public to participate in these family-friendly events this summer:

Outdoor Yoga, Thursdays, June 6 through Aug 1 (No class July 4), 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

This event takes place in a woodland meadow by the Pollinator Garden. If the weather is bad, yoga will be canceled. Participants should bring their own mats and bug repellent. No registration is required.

Nature Trekkers, Fridays in June, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Young children and their families will meet in the Prairie Building and then use clues to search for nature’s treasures at each week’s hike. Themes include Natural Play Areas -- June 14; Pollinators and Insects -- June 21; Birds -- June 28. Participants should register by the Wednesday before each trek, and the fee is $4 per person.

Frogs and Floats, Sunday, June 16, 1 to 3 p.m.

Participants will meet outside the Chet Ager Building and then celebrate dads with frog catching, tadpole chasing, wetlands exploration and root beer floats. Nets, buckets and magnifiers are provided, and field guides will help participants identify what they found. Participants should wear old shoes and clothes and bring insect repellent. The registration deadline is June 13, and the fee is $20 per family.

Composting Workshop, Saturday, June 22, 10 to 11 a.m.

Extension Master Gardeners will demonstrate how to maintain three types of composting bins at the demonstration area just across the road from the Prairie Building. The event is sponsored by Nebraska Extension in Lancaster County and the City Waste Diversion Office. The workshop is free, and no registration is required.

For more information about the Pioneers Park Nature Center or to register for programs. call 402-441-7895 or visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.