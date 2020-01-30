Plan for new office building in downtown Lincoln announced

Nebraska Department of Administrative Services (DAS) Director Jason Jackson presented schematic design plans for a new State of Nebraska office building for downtown Lincoln to the Nebraska Legislature’s Appropriations Committee.

Last year, DAS appeared before the Appropriations Committee requesting funding to develop planning documents for a new office building over the State Capitol’s geothermal wellfield at 17th and K Streets.

“Our goal is to provide State agencies with facilities that meet their mission requirements in a cost-effective way for taxpayers,” said Director Jackson. “This new building in downtown Lincoln will help centralize state government agencies and services while also saving money for the State on office leases.”

The new office building is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2022 and will include two levels of parking with over 400 parking stalls, increasing parking capacity in the Capitol environs area.

This development will complement the administration’s ongoing initiative aimed at improving parking access for State teammates in downtown Lincoln. Through the acquisition of new lots and shifting some vehicles from the State vehicle fleet out of the Capitol environs area, DAS has increased parking capacity by over 250 parking spots in the last calendar year. Among State teammates, the waitlist for parking had grown to 776 teammates in early 2019.

Over the past year, through these initiatives, it’s been reduced by 70%.

“Accessibility to State government and the convenience of our teammates and the public are big priorities of ours,” said Director Jackson. “This new office building will help centralize our State teammates within the Capitol environs area and increase our parking capacity which will contribute to the Lincoln community seeing a noticeable improvement in parking availability in the downtown area.”

DAS will continue with developing design documents and will issue a request for proposal (RFP) in the summer of 2020 to interested developers. By leveraging a public-private partnership model, the State is estimated to save approximately $35 million over 30 years when compared to leasing commercial office space over that same time period.