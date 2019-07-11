UPDATE: Air Force plane from Oklahoma makes emergency landing at Lincoln Airport

A large U.S. Air Force plane that took off from Oklahoma made an emergency landing at the Lincoln Airport on Thursday night, according to a spokesperson with the Nebraska Air National Guard.

The call of an engine on fire came in shortly after 7:00 p.m. today. Several fire trucks can be seen from a distance.

According to the Air National Guard, who was called in to assist in the rescue, six people were on board and safely evacuated using the slide.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was also called in to assist.

The plane appears to be an AWACS or Airborne Warning & Control System aircraft and is now being towed back to a stall.

10/11 News has a reporter on scene.