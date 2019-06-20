Plane makes emergency landing in Nebraska

A plane made an unexpected stop in Nebraska.

United Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Eppley Airfield in Omaha. (Source: CNN)

The plane was on its way to Newark, New Jersey when it made an emergency landing in Omaha Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles was diverted after it began experiencing fuel problems.

It landed safely at Eppley Airfield with no injuries reported. It's not known how many people were on board the flight.

United said in a statement, the passengers will continue their journey on a new aircraft that will arrive in Newark Thursday morning.