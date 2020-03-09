Plane stuck in tree after Fla. emergency landing

DESTIN, Fla. (WEAR/CNN) - A plane is stuck in a tree after making an emergency landing Sunday in the backyard of a home.

A plane landed in the branches of the tree after the pilot said he experienced engine trouble on Sunday. (Source: WEAR/CNN)

Amazingly, no one was hurt.

Two men and a dog were on board, but they all made it out uninjured.

It’s a sight you don’t see every day - a plane sitting in a tree in a neighborhood near the airport.

“As I’m walking up to my house, I see all these people climbing over my fence, and I’m like, ‘Hey, what’s going on? What are you guys doing?’ And they said a plane crashed into your backyard!” said a woman named Micki, who declined to give her last name.

The plane came just feet away from crashing into her home.

The pilot told the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office it was an engine problem that forced an early landing.

Micki was out walking her dog at the time of the crash.

“If I had gotten home from the walk any earlier, I would have been sitting right there watching the planes because that’s what I like to do on the weekends,” she said.

Micki tells us a father and son and their pet Labrador was on board the plane, flying in from Kansas for a spring break trip.

The sheriffs office reported all passengers came out without a scratch..

“Thank goodness everybody was OK and no one was hurt," Micki said. "It was a miracle. It didn’t hit the house. It didn’t hit anything other than tree limbs.”

A crane is being brought in to remove the plane from the tree.

