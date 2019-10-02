After 5-1 vote, 380,000 chickens approved for northern Lancaster County

Lincoln Premium Poultry has cleared another hurdle into putting a massive chicken farm in northern Lancaster County. On Wednesday, after several delays, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission voted 5-1 to approve the project. The chickens will supply Costco.

Dozens of people testified against the project in a meeting that lasted more than six hours. Much of the passionate testimony was over environmental hazards, traffic, and water use.

The location is on the southeast corner of Northwest 27th and Ashland Road. Lincoln Premium Poultry insists it will be following all local zoning regulations and its impacts will be minimal.

The new chicken farm would be made up of eight barns. Each of which can hold up to 47,500 chickens, totaling 380,000 birds. The application also has plans for a gravel access road, which they estimate about 20 trucks a week will travel on.

With this location, about 40-percent of Costco's chickens nationwide will be from Nebraska.

An appeal is expected to the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, but for now, the plans will move forward.

