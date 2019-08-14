Planning the future of the South Haymarket

There may soon be a street and streetscape renovation project for the South Haymarket area.

(Source: KOLN).

We're talking about the area roughly between 6th and 9th streets and “J” to “N” streets.

"That would add more parking and create more connectivity between Historic Haymarket and West Haymarket down south, to the neighborhoods to the south,” said Downtown Redevelopment Manager, Hallie Salem.

On Wednesday, the public shared their thoughts on the Haymarket South ideas which include adding things like sidewalks, more parking, street crossings and storm drains.

The Downtown Redevelopment Manager tells 10/11 NOW, they're hoping to take the ideas back to the public in October, with changes from the meeting.