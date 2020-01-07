Plans for Lake Mac crowd control expedited

Unprecedented visitors in the last two years at the state's largest reservoir is prompting the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission to move forward more quickly with camping changes.

Officials plan to reduce day use and overnight camping to manageable levels. The changes would start this Memorial Day Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala, Officials say guest services and basic sanitation services are strained.

A public informational open house will be held Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Lake McConaughy Visitor Center and Water Interpretive Center at 3 pm - 6 pm MT.

The Commission initiated a 20-year management plan in 2017, but the explosion of visitor's is prompting them to expedite the timeline