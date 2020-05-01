Plans for full 11-day Nebraska State Fair still in the works

The Nebraska State Fair is still asking you to mark your calendar for August 28 – September 7. In a news release Friday, the organization said it is currently planning to showcase the full 11-day event. It also plans to produce the Aksarben Stock Show September 24-27.

No specific changes or safety modifications for the event have been revealed, just that State Fair staff and board are “mindful of and monitoring the current COVID-19 impact to events and social gatherings.”

“We are communicating regularly with our International Association of Fairs and Expositions, state and local authorities, entertainment booking companies, vendor and concession partners, as well as 4-H, FFA and Open Class Competition teams,” Jaime Parr, Interim Executive Director said.

According to the release, the Nebraska State Fair is assessing options and ramifications should adjustments be necessary. This past week staff met to begin looking at contingency scenarios-based on best practices.

“We will continue to provide regular updates as necessary based on changing COVID-19 directives,” Parr said.

The next State Fair board meeting is scheduled for May 15.