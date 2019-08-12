Plant in David City to close, 189 jobs affected

Roughly 190 people will be out of a job after a David City plant closes its doors later this year.

Fargo Assembly of PA, Inc., one of David City’s largest employers, is expected to close down, according to the Nebraska Department of Labor.

189 people are likely to lose their jobs, according to the NDOL report filed on July 15.

Fargo Assembly is located at 194 S 11th Street in David City and makes electrical wiring assemblies.

The company is located in Fargo, North Dakota.

The reason for the closure is unknown.

