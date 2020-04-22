Plasma from COVID-19 survivors in New York used to treat patients in Lincoln

Bryan Medical Center is using convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients in Lincoln. According to Bryan Pathologist Dr. Aina Silenieks, three patients at Bryan Medical Center have been treated with convalescent plasma.

Convalescent plasma is blood plasma that has been collected from a person who has recovered from an illness, in this case COVID-19. It has most recently been used in the management of patients with SARS, MERS, and Ebola.

Dr. Silenieks said the belief is there could be antibodies within the plasma that can help patients with serious or life-threatening illness. Results have most been favorable and studies show there have not been significant complications.

As of April 6, Bryan Medical Center is a registered participant in a convalescent plasma program based out of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Dr. Silenieks said a multi-disciplinary team at Bryan Medical Center is involved in the program.

Participation in the program is very limited. In order to receive the plasma, a patient must be at least 19 years old with lab-confirmed COVID-19. The patient must be admitted to an acute care facility with severe or life-threatening illness or be at risk of progression to severe or life-threatening illness.

According to Dr. Silenieks, three patients at Bryan Medical Center have participated in the program in the last week. All of the plasma used to treat these patients has come from The New York Blood Center.

The New York Blood Center and Nebraska Community Blood Bank are both part of Innovative Blood Resources. Innovative Blood Resources has expanded access to special products, services, and expertise for patients in Lincoln.

Once the patients agreed to participate in the study, it took less than one day for Bryan Medical Center to receive the plasma needed.

Dr. Silenieks said it is too early to tell if the convalescent plasma has been beneficial for the three patients. She said patients treated with this plasma are often very sick and are being treated for more than one medical issue. It can take a week or more for the effects of the plasma to present themselves.

Health officials stress there is limited availability of the plasma and the program relies completely on the generosity of those who have recovered from COVID-19.

The Nebraska Community Blood Bank plans to begin collecting convalescent plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in May. Those who are interested in participating can find information from the Nebraska Community Blood Bank here.