Platte Center woman gets prison in Dawson Co. triple fatal

The woman driving one of the vehicles involved in a Dawson County car crash in which three people died will spend five years in prison.

Angelique Kampmann, 21, Platte Center, was convicted in January of three counts of attempted motor vehicle homicide and one count of causing serious injury while driving under the influence.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Kampmann to one year and three months in prison for each of the attempted motor vehicle homicide charges and one year and three months for the DUI charge.

The crash happened Oct. 16, 2018, at the intersection of Highway 30 and Road 447 about three miles east of Overton. Court records indicate that Kampmann's car was southbound on Road 447 when it ran a stop sign and collided with an east-bound vehicle driven by Kasey Rayburn, 37, Elm Creek.

Three passengers in Kampmann's vehicle were dead at the scene: Donald Anderson, 20, Overton, Karli Michael, 27, Pontiac, Ill., and Ziera Nickerson, 18, Kearney. Both Kampmann and a fourth passenger, Ashley Kemp, 18, Kearney, had to be hospitalized because of injuries.

Rayburn was examined at the scene and was not hospitalized.

Court records indicate that subsequent tests showed Kampmann had a blood alcohol content of .104 at the time. The records also indicate that officers at the scene saw an open container of alcohol in the Kampmann vehicle as well as drugs or drug paraphernalia.

In January, Rayburn was convicted and fined for DUI first offense in connection with the same accident.

