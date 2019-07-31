"Play Day" encourages kids to enjoy last days of summer

Whether you like to admit it or not summer is quickly wrapping up, but that's not stopping area kids from enjoying their time outdoors.

Lincoln Parks and Recreation held its annual play day at Irving Recreation Center Wednesday.

500 kids from seven different summer camps participated in Lincoln Parks and Recreation 8th Annual Play Day.

Games included water balloon races, relays and corn hole.

Organizers say this gives the kids an opportunity to play with friends that they might not see during the summer.

"It’s an opportunity for them to compete with other kids. We really stress sportsmanship all summer long, so it's a chance for them to cheer on their team and their friends at other camps, and just really enjoy the end of summer," said Melissa Lindeman Lincoln Parks and Recreation Coordinator.

Parks and Rec says they're always looking for more kids to join their summer camps.

Kids will learn recreation and leisure skill building, social development and nutrition awareness.

