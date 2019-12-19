Police: 1 person shot at Oklahoma City mall

Police responded to a shooting at a mall in Oklahoma City on Thursday evening.

Oklahoma City Police tweeted that they were “working a shooting call” at Penn Square Mall and urged people to avoid the mall.

Police soon gave an update, tweeting that they’d “located one shooting victim from the incident,” which they said “appears to be an isolated incident that began as a disturbance between individuals.”

There is no suspect description available yet, and police are still working to clear the mall.

