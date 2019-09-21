Police: 6 people shot, one killed in New Orleans

One juvenile was killed and four other juveniles and an adult were shot Friday night at the intersection of Canal Boulevard and City Park Avenue, according to New Orleans Deputy Chief Paul Noel.

Police said around 10:30 p.m. they received a call of a shooting that occurred at Canal Boulevard and City Park Avenue. When they arrived to the scene, five people were found suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds and a juvenile died on the scene.

The five injured were taken to University Medical Center by EMS, where their condition is unknown at this time.

Police originally said there were only three victims.

One person at a nearby business said police were looking for evidence around a vehicle in the middle of the road, near the streetcar bend at the curve of the intersection.

If anybody has any information about this shooting they are asked to call the NOPD Homicide Unit at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television via WVUE. All rights reserved.