Police: Alcohol contributed to deadly crash on West O Street

Lincoln Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on West O Street between NW 40th and NW 44th St. Friday night.

According to LPD Captain Ben Kopsa, two vehicles rolled around 11:40 p.m. A westbound SUV collided with an eastbound pickup in the eastbound lanes.

Police said the adult male driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene by Lincoln Fire and Rescue. Two individuals were transported to a local hospital from the pickup, one of whom was suffering from critical injuries.

According to police, alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the accident and seatbelts were not in use.

The identity of the man killed will be released once family is notified.

