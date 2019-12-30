Police: Dad took wounded girl to Omaha precinct station

A man took his 4-year-old daughter to an Omaha police station after she was wounded when someone shot at his van, authorities said Monday.

She and her father arrived at the Northeast Precinct station around 7:35 p.m. Sunday, police said in a news release. He told officers that the van had been shot at about a mile (1.6 kilometers) north of the station.

The girl was taken to Nebraska Medical Center. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Her name and her father’s haven’t been released.

Police have reported no arrests.