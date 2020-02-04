Police Department celebrates 150 years of serving the City of Lincoln

In 2020, the Lincoln Police Department is celebrating its 150th anniversary. The department was founded in July of 1870.

To celebrate the anniversary, LPD officers were given the opportunity to wear commemorative badges instead of their usual badges. They will continue to wear the special badges throughout 2020.

The police force was started in 1870 with just three men: William Barber as a patrolman, and Matthew Donahue and Charles Norton as watchmen. As of 2020, the department has grown to about 500 employees -- 353 sworn police officers and 150 civilians.

You can learn much more about the Lincoln Police Department's history and see pictures throughout the years here.