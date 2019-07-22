Police ID body found at vacant No Frills in January - death ruled accidental

Investigators have identified a man whose remains were found at the vacant No Frills Supermarket in Council Bluffs on January 24th as Larry Ely Murillo-Moncada of Council Bluffs.

The identification follows receipt of information by Council Bluffs Police from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Criminalistics Lab regarding the case.

On November 28th of 2009, Murillo’s parents reported him to be missing after he became upset and ran out of their home. He was 25 years old at the time of that report.

Larry was employed at No Frills Supermarket at the time of his disappearance. The autopsy indicated no signs of trauma to Murillo.

In speaking to former employees of No Frills, it was common for workers to be on top of the coolers, as the space was utilized for storage of goods. Investigators believe that Murillo went to the store after leaving his home and climbed on top of the coolers, where he fell into an approximate 18” gap between the back of the cooler and a wall, getting trapped.

The case is being closed and classified as an accidental death.