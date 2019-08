Lincoln Police said a motorcyclist was going 60 miles per hour in a 35 miles per zone on Thursday afternoon before he crashed.

The 22-year-old man sustained non life-threatening injuries in the crash at 27th and Franklin just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a northbound vehicle turned west and was hit by the southbound motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital. He was later cited for negligent driving.