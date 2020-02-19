Police: Omaha man arrested with meth after accidentally shooting friend

An Omaha man was arrested Tuesday night after he accidentally shot a friend while playing with a firearm, according to authorities.

Ler Shee, 23, was booked into Douglas County Corrections on charges of 2nd degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of financial transaction devices.

Omaha Police responded to a residence near 66th Street and Grand Avenue at 11:05 p.m. On scene, investigators found the alleged victim to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

They were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center and the injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned the victim and a group of friends were playing with a firearm and the suspect shot the victim unintentionally,” police reported.

As of Wednesday morning, Shee is being held in jail with no bond information listed.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.