Police say an Omaha man has died in a late-night crash.

Omaha police say the crash happened around 11 p.m. Friday in a northeast section of the city when a car failed to negotiate a curve, hit a retaining wall and then crashed into a tree.

Officials say rescue workers cut the driver and lone occupant, 30-year-old Jamel Wallace, from the car and rushed him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash.