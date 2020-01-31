Police: Several vehicles flee from SW Lincoln after gunshots heard

Lincoln Police are investigating a report of gunshots at 19th and E Streets.

Several witnesses reported hearing the gunshots Thursday just before 4 p.m. and told officers they saw several vehicles fleeing the area.

Officers located multiple shell casings in the street. Investigators are analyzing video from the area and the investigation is ongoing.

The vehicles that were in the area at the time are described as a silver Jeep, a dark 4-door sedan, and a dark SUV. It is unknown if these vehicles belong to the parties responsible, potential victims or witnesses.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.