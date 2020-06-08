Police arrest Lincoln man for sexual assault of a child

Lincoln Police arrested a 29-year-old for sexual assault of a child five years after he reportedly assaulted a young girl at a daycare.

LPD said in November, 2019, investigators learned a teenage victim was assaulted at a daycare she attended nearly five years prior.

According to authorities, the daycare owner's son, Alfonso Meza Vidales, 29, assaulted the victim multiple times while attending a daycare in the 3000 Block of T Street.

On June 6, Vidales was arrested for the crime. Police said tracking the suspect down was difficult, and the investigation was a lengthy process.

Police are also asking for any other victims to come forward.

