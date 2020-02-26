Police arrest man in possession of over 10 illegal knives

A man was found with 10 illegal knives after police were called on reports of him checking houses and garage doors in Lincoln.

LPD said on Tuesday around 10:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 16th and B Streets on a report of two men checking houses and garage doors.

When officers arrived, they saw a man matching the description, and when they attempted to contact him, he took off on his bicycle.

Shortly after, the man collided with the cruiser of another officer arriving in the area.

Ryan Gray, 21, was taken into custody. He was found to have 10 illegal knives and a 17 inch chain with a lock on the end of it.

Several small bags of meth were also located.

He was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief.

The second person involved in checking garages and houses was also taken into custody.