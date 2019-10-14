Police arrest man who ran from officers, took off clothes

A Lincoln man was arrested on numerous charges after running from off officers while taking off his clothes.

LPD said on October 10, officers responded to Casey’s at 1001 South 13th Street on a man refusing to leave.

Officers eventually spotted the suspect in question, Yannick Yuma, 34, in a nearby residence in the 900 Block of South 12th Street. When they went to contact him, he ran out the back and began taking off his clothes, according to police.

Eventually, Yuma was placed into custody and officers found .9 grams of marijuana, 1.3 grams of suspected amphetamines, and a syringe.

Yuma was arrested for an outstanding warrant, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

