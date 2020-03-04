Lincoln Police arrest two men for burglary after victim catches them breaking into her apartment

Two Lincoln men were arrested after police caught them breaking into an acquaintance's apartment.

Police said 20-year-old Farong M. Farong and 21-year-old Jalen Athey were at the apartment of their friend's girlfriend in the 3600 block of Huntington Avenue.

The girlfriend said she'd invited them in, but when she mentioned she had recently saved up enough money to bond her boyfriend, and their friend, out of jail the two men started acting strangely.

Police said the men asked the woman to drive them to an address a few blocks away, which she did.

She said she was suspicious so she followed them and stopped outside her apartment building. She then saw Farong and Athey break into her apartment.

She called police who arrested the men for burglary.

Farong and Athey told police they forgot something inside and accidentally broke the window.

