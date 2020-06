Lincoln Police are asking for help identifying a man involved in causing heavy damage to the EZ Go gas station during a riot on May 30.

LPD said the man pictured took part in a riot near the EZ Go in the early morning hours of May 30.

According to police, the man is wanted for questioning regarding an attempted arson inside the building, located near 25th and O Streets.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.