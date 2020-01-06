Police asking for public's help finding missing Omaha boy

Omaha Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

According to police, Xavier Lowman went missing Sunday from his home near 18th and Grace Street at 4:45 p.m.

Lowman is described as a black male, 5', weighing 110 pounds, having black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a silk camouflage jacket with cloth cuffs, blue jeans, and blue Nike shoes with a red/orange swoosh symbol, carrying a burgundy backpack with silver stripes and black shoulder straps.

If you know where he may be, call 911 immediately.