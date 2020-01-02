Police believe scammers targeted donors following fatal crash

Grand Island Police believe a scammer targeted generous donors who gave money, goods, and services after a 19-year-old Grand Island woman was killed in a crash.

Police are looking for anyone who donated between July 10 and October 18 toward fundraising efforts for the family of Briana Loveland to help with funeral expenses.

Police said Briana's family did not receive the funds and investigators believe donors may have been the victims of a crime.

Briana Loveland died in July after a crash in St. Libory.

Donors should contact Grand Island Police. Investigator Jarret Daugherty can be reached at 308-385-5405 Ext 2262 or jdaugherty@gipolice.org.